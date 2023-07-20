How to get new Penaud La Coureuse vehicle in GTA Online for free

There’s a snazzy new vehicle available for GTA Online players as of July 20, and you can actually add it to your collection for free. Here’s how to get your very own Penaud La Coureuse.

The all-new Penaud La Coureuse, clearly inspired by the real-life Renault R5 turbo, is an electric hatchback, with nimble handling and incredible acceleration.

Available from Legendary Motorsport, the description reads:

“Ahh, La Coureuse. Known to Americans as “Le Ride”. Back in the 70’s it was the only French import you could admit to owning without bringing shame onto your family. Now it’s undergone an electric-age overhaul from its spoiler to its air intakes, leaving it poised to raise its eyebrow suggestively and whisper “voilà” as it drifts up and down your sweet spot. Bon voyage.”

Article continues after ad

Added in the July 20 patch for GTA Online, here’s how you can pick it up.

How to get Penaud La Coureuse in GTA Online

The new La Coureuse is available entirely free of charge from Legendary Motorsport – if you are a GTA+ member.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If not, it will cost you the princely sum of $1,990,000.

Rockstar You can claim the Penaud La Coureuse for free if you are a GTA+ member.

This offering for GTA+ members is available for almost a month, running until August 17. If you don’t have GTA+, you can join for $5.99 (£4.99) a month.

In addition to the Penaud La Coreuse, you can also claim the Auto Shop Carlift for free as a GTA+ member – saving you the usual cost of $650,000 in-game.

Article continues after ad

Other rewards include clothing and various discounts and bonuses.