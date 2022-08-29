GTA Online players furious as game made “unplayable” with Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online players using PS4 and Xbox One consoles have hit out at Rockstar Games as the recent Criminal Enterprises update has made the game pretty impossible to enjoy.

It’s been almost 10 years since GTA Online first launched following the massive success of GTA V, and while the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions are no more, the multiplayer side of things still runs across two generations of consoles and PCs.

It’s still possible for players on PS4 and Xbox One to jump into an online session with those on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, though, a few problems have been popping up more recently.

Following the highly anticipated Criminal Enterprises update – which brought a swath of new missions, cars, and weapons to Los Santos – some PS4 and Xbox One players are struggling to get into games. And, even if they are successful in doing so, it doesn’t take long for problems to occur.

GTA Online players struggling on PS4 and Xbox One

Numerous players across social media have flagged the issues with the game’s world loading on previous gen consoles, noting that roads and buildings will just suddenly disappear.

In one clip, posted to Reddit by user Samo1580, it’s clear to see the game is struggling to keep up with a high-speed chase as items around the player pop in and out of view, making it impossible to figure out what’s going to happen next.

“What in the actual f**k did Rockstar do to you guys on old gen consoles after the update… that’s unplayable…,” said one player. “My PS4 has been running GTA perfectly for nearly a decade and when I restarted the game for the update a few weeks ago, it instantly started doing this,” added another.

Some players are convinced that Rockstar are intentionally stacking GTA Online with tougher updates to try and “kill off” the previous generation of consoles.

“Maybe they are really forcing us to switch on new gen. Traveling is a major point in the game, playing like this is awful,” said one fan. “GTA is the only game I play, I already bought a PS4 so I could continue playing it but I am not buying a PS5 just so I can continue playing a ten-year-old game. So if this continues I guess my time with GTAO is coming to an end,” added another.

Other players noted that it’s naturally going to be difficult for older consoles to handle everything that Rockstar has added over the last few years, and that it could just be a “sloppy” bit of code.

It remains to be seen if the developers will be able to iron out the issues or if they’ll shutter the PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online before long.