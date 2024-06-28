GTA Online players slam Rockstar’s “dumbest” change in a long time

GTA Online fans have hit out at Rockstar Games’ decision to change the cooldown on Salvage Yard jobs, calling it their “dumbest” nerf in quite some time.

Rockstar Games has added a number of new businesses to GTA Online over the past few years, but the Salvage Yard has gotten the most love – both from the developers and players who decide to get involved.

Added in the Chop Shop Update, the Salvage Yard allows players to steal cars and scrap them for good money – but there is also the chance to get top-tier vehicles for a low price every so often.

However, the business has undergone a bit of a nerf in the Bottom Dollar Bounties update, as Rockstar has now added a short cooldown between Tow Truck jobs, which has created a fair bit of annoyance for fans.

“Salvage yard nerf is the dumbest R* decision in a long time,” said Redditor Demzz, who also added: “This so unbelievably petty and unnecessary.”

Other players quickly jumped on board with that take. “Rockstar never fails to surprise me with its decisions,” said one. “I am not doing towing anymore because of this change, they ruined that part of the business completely. It’s so bad and annoying to do now,” another added.

Rockstar Games Salvage Yard Robberies can lead to some nice cars in your garage.

Some players noted that Rockstar had decided to tackle this before other lingering issues, including problems with the auto shop and ammunition disappearing every time you log in.

The Grand Theft Auto devs have pushed out a fix for the latter issue, but some players have continued reporting that they’re losing thousands whenever they hop online. So, they may have to give that another look.

As for the Salvage Yard issue, they’re unlikely to revert the nerf unless players totally abandon it, and that probably isn’t going to happen. So, we might be stuck.