GTA Online players furious as crews “stolen” after Rockstar security breach

GTA Online players are standing behind the banned user.

Rockstar Games have had its hand full with security issues, and a GTA online breach only compounds concerns.

On September 18, a Massive GTA 6 leak included more than 90 videos revealing the game’s location and gameplay features. GTA fans feared the worst, but Rockstar said they don’t “anticipate any long-term effect on the development of ongoing projects.”

GTA 6’s initial leak started a wave of other rumors and Easter eggs surfacing. Fans digging for clues is inevitable, but it raises questions over Rockstar’s ability to fend off any unwarranted leaks.

A breach bypassing GTA online’s two-factor authentication system is the latest in a string of security issues at Rockstar, and players are furious, to say the least.

Take-Two Interactive A massive exploit allows someone to steal Social Club accounts through Rockstar Support.

Massive exploit steals GTA Onlne Social Club accounts

The GTA Online Social Club allows players to track their stats manage their crews, or check achievements. Crews consist of players that battle against other crews and form alliances. Players can rank up their crews, unlocking cosmetic items and challenges.

However, there seems to be some nefarious activities going on pertaining to crews and it’s causing some major concerns on social media.

GTA YouTuber Ghillie revealed, “someone is stealing Social Club accounts through Rockstar Support bypassing two-factor authentication and deleting crews.”

The YouTuber claimed they had both of their crews wiped by the exploit.

On September 24, GTA Online player PLTytus claimed his crew was “stolen today despite strong password and two-step verification enabled.”

Deleting crews erases any progress made, and stolen Social Club accounts prevents players from tracking hard-earned stats and achievements.

Rockstar Support has not yet commented on the issue or provided any ways to prevent the exploit. We will provide an update once we know more information.