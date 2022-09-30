GTA 6 fans convinced they’ve found big police change in leaks

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

GTA 6’s massive leak revealed several new features, but an underrated reveal is a possible change to the wanted system.

On September 18, an earth-shattering GTA 6 leak revealed the game’s location, vehicles, characters, weapons, and more. Days later, London Police confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old suspected of being involved in the hack, and they pleaded not guilty to computer misuse.

The leak revealed over 90 videos and images, sending the community into a mad dash to break down every minute detail. With a rumored budget exceeding $2 billion, GTA 6 could be one of the biggest games of all time.

Now, a GTA 6 fan discovered a potential overhaul to the wanted system, which could drastically change how players approach the game.

Rockstar Games GTA 6’s leaks revealed several significant gameplay changes.

GTA 6 fan reveals police timer

Reddit user Nawnp shared, “From the leaked footage, there appears to be a timer associated with when the police will arrive on the scene.”

They believe that a police response timer could make the wanted system more complex if the police respond differently to varying degrees of crime.

For example, the police respond much quicker to a murder report than to a gas station robbery. However, this is all just speculation.

One player responded, “I want them to make it like mafia 2 where the police in the area where you committed the crimes will remember what vehicle you were driving and what clothes you were wearing.”

Another user added, “I hope the location of your crime matters too. Let’s say you’re a few blocks from a police station; the response time should be faster.”

GTA Online is known for its immersion and attention to detail, so GTA 6 players’ expectations are sky high for what Rockstar has up its sleeves this time around.