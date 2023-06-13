GTA Online players decode possible GTA 6 hint in new GTA 5 anniversary shirt

A major new GTA 6 hint may have just been discovered in GTA Online after years of fan speculation.

GTA 6 is one of the most-anticipated games of all time, but Rockstar has been very quiet about details pertaining to details about the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

While leaks have confirmed a return to Vice City along with the introduction of both a female and male protagonist, the developers have yet to reveal an official trailer or even confirm the name of the game.

However, a new shirt added to GTA Online suggests that things are changing as it features a series of numbers on it that when decoded reveal a hidden message.

Possible GTA 6 hidden message discovered in GTA Online

As noted by Gaming Detective on Twitter, a new shirt added for GTA 5’s 10th anniversary includes a ton of numbers.

GTA fans at GTANet, never one to miss a possible hint, were quick to put the numbers into a decoder. Lo and behold, it turns out that the shirt contained a secret message.

That message is as follows: “ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL.”

It’s not clear yet what this message means exactly or if there is anything part to the message that fans have yet to decipher, but this is certainly very mysterious and could point toward a GTA reveal.

Financial reports have suggested that GTA 6 could be releasing in 2024 so it makes sense for Rockstar to start teasing the game soon and finally make an official announcement.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with this and what if the message really is tied to GTA VI’s reveal.