Country bans GTA and Counter-Strike for making people “commit various crimes”

Tajikistan has enacted a ban on the distribution of the video games Counter-Strike and Grand Theft Auto (GTA), citing concerns about the games containing violent and immoral content.

The country’s interior ministry announced that police in the capital, Dushanbe, will conduct raids and inspections of computer gaming centers suspected of selling these games.

“Young people and teenagers who regularly play these games come under their negative influence and commit various crimes,” the ministry said, urging parents to monitor their children’s activities and discourage them from playing games that “promote killing, theft, and violence.”

Counter-Strike 2

In Counter-Strike, players join either a terrorist or counter-terrorist team in a multiplayer first-person shooter, working to complete objectives like defusing bombs, rescuing hostages, or eliminating the other team.

Meanwhile, GTA allows players to navigate open-world cities, complete missions, and often engage in criminal activities as part of the game’s storyline.

Rockstar

This year, several countries have imposed restrictions on video games due to concerns over violence, explicit content, and political or cultural sensitivities. In August, Turkey blocked access to the popular gaming platform Roblox, citing worries about content that might lead to child exploitation.

Reports have indicated that predators, including registered sex offenders, have used Roblox to “groom and befriend children.” Additionally, some young developers on the platform have raised concerns about financial exploitation.

The ban triggered significant backlash in the country, with many Turkish children taking to the streets in protest and a broader online movement emerging under the hashtag #FreeRoblox, gaining support from users in other countries.

More recently, in October, Kuwait denied approval for the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, leading Activision to issue full refunds for all pre-orders. The exact reason behind the decision remains unclear.