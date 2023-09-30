GTA 6 fans spot subtle hint in Rockstar’s latest social media post

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans believe they have spotted yet another subtle hint from Rockstar Games about the highly anticipated GTA 6 in a recent social media post.

Rockstar Games shared an image on social media to celebrate the Moon Festival in GTA Online, offering players a free in-game item. While the post appears to be merely about the festival, some sharp-eyed GTA fans quickly turned their attention to the background, where the iconic Vinewood sign was visible.

The letters “V” and “I” in Vinewood are notably more prominent than the others, leading fans to speculate that this was a deliberate hint at GTA 6, as the “VI” represents 6 in Roman numerals.

This isn’t the first time that fans have speculated about hidden messages in Rockstar’s posts. A 10th-anniversary post for GTA 5 also sparked discussions within the community as many believed that this, too, featured a hint at the upcoming GTA 6.

The 10th-anniversary image featured a plane heading toward a sign that resembled “VI,” and fans were quick to point out that this could be another teaser for the upcoming game. The community was divided, with some seeing the post as a clear hint, while others viewed it as a mere coincidence or stretch.

That’s not the case this time, however, as the majority of GTA fans seem to agree that this most recent social media post is an intentional hint or teaser for GTA 6. “One of the few times I think it’s intentional,” one fan wrote. “Ok, this actually looks like an intentional tease this time,” another wrote.

Yet, some remain skeptical, pointing out that the image was cropped on Instagram and Facebook in a way that removes the “VI” from view.

“The only thing that’s making me doubt this is that on Facebook and Instagram, the VI is cropped. If this was a little tease, there’s no reason to only put it on Twitter and ignore FB and Insta.,” one Redditor commented.

Maybe it’s a tease or just another mere coincidence, but there’s no doubt that GTA fans are desperate for any kind of news relating to the highly anticipated game at this point.

