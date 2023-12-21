GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison as court says he’s still a threat

The 18-year-old Rockstar Games hacker who leaked GTA 6 has been sentenced to live in a hospital prison until he’s no longer a threat.

In September of 2022, GTA VI was unveiled to the world after Arion Kurtaj, a British teen and member of ransomware group Lapsus$, was able to hack Rockstar.

The teen then released numerous videos of GTA 6 gameplay, confirming a return to Vice City, female and male protagonists, and much more.

Kurtaj warned Rockstar that he would leak the game’s source code unless he was contacted on Telegram, but he was arrested before any damage could be done.

GTA 6 hacker sentenced to indefinite hospital order

According to the BBC, the judge ruled that Kurtaj posed a high risk to the public due to his desire to return to crime and potentially even hack Rockstar again.

During a hearing, Dr. Claudia Camden-Smith, a psychiatrist, warned that Kurtaj wanted to go back to committing his crimes after his release.

Take-Two Interactive The GTA 6 hacker has been sentenced.

The judge explained that due to this risk, he would be placed in a hospital prison until doctors determine he is no longer a threat.

During the court proceedings, the jury learned that Kurtaj had already been arrested for hacking Nvidia and police had placed him in a Travelodge while out on bail after rival hackers doxxed him.

Inside the Travelodge cops found an Amazon Firestick, keyboard, mouse, and smartphone, which allowed him to access the internet and defy his bail conditions.

Luckily, Rockstar has claimed that the hack hasn’t slowed down the game’s development, and earlier this month revealed Grand Theft Auto 6’s first trailer along with a 2025 release.

Rockstar is hardly the first game studio to be hacked. Just recently, Insomniac suffered a major breach where terabytes of data, including Wolverine gameplay, was leaked.