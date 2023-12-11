GTA 6 leaker could hack Rockstar again after being released from jail

The infamous GTA 6 leaker may not be done even after finishing his sentence for the criminal leaks that took place in 2022.

Arion Kurtaj, 18, was a member of Lapsus$, a cyber-crime group who hacked Nvidia, Uber, Revolut, as well as blackmailing BT/EE for $4 million.

This massive attack led to Kurtaj leaking some of the biggest information about GTA 6 at the time, including the Vice City location and its two protagonists.

During a recent hearing, Kurtaj was mentioned to have pledged to return to his old ways after being released from his sentence.

Kurtaj is looking to continue his criminal endeavors

Kurtaj has been incarcerated since September 2022 after he attempted to blackmail Rockstar with releasing the source code for GTA 6.

Kurtaj took part in a court hearing on December 8th regarding his sentence, in which Dr. Claudia Camden-Smith, a psychiatrist, relayed that Kurtaj had stated his desire to go back to committing his crimes after his release.

City of London Police

He is now being placed on a 12-week hospital order after citing he is suffering from a mental illness.

GTA 6 is, arguably, the hottest game title out there right now, with the game’s first teaser trailer releasing just last week.

With the trailer reveal, much of the information that Kurtaj leaked appears to be true as well, including the two protagonists, Lucia and Jason.

At the time of writing, the trailer has 141 million views on the official Rockstar YouTube channel and smashed MrBeast’s record as the most-watched non-music video in 24 hours.

GTA 6 is slated for release in 2025, barring any setbacks or delays.