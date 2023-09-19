GTA 6 fans so desperate for news they’re claiming 10th anniversary post is a new teaser

The agonizing wait for any scrap of GTA 6 intel is forcing some avid fans to argue just about anything is teasing Rockstar’s next release, including this subtle detail from a GTA 5 10th anniversary post.

It’s now officially been over a decade since GTA 5 hit store shelves. The 2013 smash hit has gone on to captivate multiple generations of players, becoming the second-best-selling game of all time in the process.

Naturally, millions of fans have been looking to the future, pondering what’s coming next as GTA 6 looms on the horizon. Outside of the historic 2022 gameplay leak and mere confirmation of its active development, things have been relatively quiet.

As a result of Rockstar’s near-silence, players are grasping at straws, holding out hope that just about any subtle detail is actually a teaser for GTA 6. That’s exactly what happened this past week as GTA 5 celebrated its 10th anniversary.

As GTA 5 turned 10 on September 17, Rockstar commemorated the day with a few simple posts across social media. However, one particular post, an Instagram story, to be specific, has caught on for a different reason.

Shared on the same day, the official Rockstar Games Instagram account shared a GTA Online picture replicating GTA 5’s iconic splash art with Trevor, Franklin, and Michael. In the background of the original post, a plane could be seen flying overhead away from the protagonists. In the new recreation, the plane has changed direction.

This plane in question is now heading East from our front-on POV, toward a telephone pole that has seemingly changed its appearance. This minute combo of ever-so-subtle adjustments is enough to have some GTA players convinced it’s yet another small teaser for the impending GTA 6 reveal.

By flipping the telephone pole on its side, it appears to resemble a six in Roman Numerals, at least, that’s what some members of the community wish to believe.

Rockstar The original GTA 5 splash art in all its glory.

“I think it’s completely fair to make a ‘VI’ out of that pole,” one fan replied. “It looks almost perfectly like a VI. There’s no way Rockstar overlooked that and didn’t notice.”

Though not everyone is quite as convinced. For many others, they claimed it’s a “stretch” at best, with some players arguing the post gives off “conspiracy theorist” energy.

“I don’t think Rockstar Games remembers the original picture and just threw this together last minute,” one fan fired back.

Regardless of its intention, this seemingly innocuous 10th-anniversary post has once again got the community talking. Hype for GTA 6 is reaching a fever pitch as 2023 winds down, with many hoping the last quarter will bring an official reveal. We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case.