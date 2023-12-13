GTA 6 fans identify nine law enforcement types in trailer revealing new locations

The GTA 6 hype keeps growing even after the first trailer debut as fans have discovered some big new details in the footage.

Rockstar Games is set to return to Vice City for GTA VI and we got our first official look at the state of ‘Leonida’ in the trailer, but there’s a lot more than just the one city to explore.

Just like with GTA San Andreas, GTA 6 seems to be a state-wide map, with locations spanning across the Sunshine State and even a bit beyond.

While the trailer showed off main protagonists Lucia and Jason as well as some new locations, players have spotted that there are a variety of law enforcement types and as a result, even more locations have been discovered.

Rockstar Games GTA will launch sometime in 2025.

GTA 6 police departments reveal new Leonida locations

In a post on the GTA 6 subreddit, user ‘Hosia12’ uploaded a PDF with everything the GTA VI Analysis Team spotted in the trailer and there are some very bold discoveries.

Aside from all the new brands, cars and weapons, the post also detailed nine different types of law enforcement and multiple police departments, each pointing to a new area of the map.

The police departments include: Kelly County, Ocean Beach, Port Gellhorn, Vice City and Vice Dale Police Department.

GTA VI Analysis Team GTA 6 will feature multiple types of law enforcement.

That’s not all either. The list also features the Leonard County Sheriff’s Office, Leonida Department of Corrections, Leonida Highway Patrol, and the United States Coast Guard.

Considering these are only the law enforcement we’ve seen in the trailer, there’s no telling how many Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature when it finally launches in 2025.

For more GTA VI news, keep it locked to Dexerto.