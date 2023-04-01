Who is Matan Even? Viral prankster who appears everywhere

Matan Evan rose to fame after crashing the Game Awards, but who is the real “Bill Clinton Kid”?

The “Bill Clinton Kid” has popped up so much recently, and spoken to so many people, it’s hard to keep track of where he is.

After becoming a viral sensation by crashing the Game Awards ceremony, when he stage-bombed Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Game of the Year acceptance, Matan has made a name as “the Bill Clinton Kid”, and frequently ambushes other celebrities and influencers around the world.

Since the Game Awards, he’s ambushed some of the biggest names in streaming, including iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat, and appeared in the background of dozens of viral videos. Because of this, many have branded him as a real-life version of “Where’s Waldo?”, because you never know if he’s going to turn up.

But who is Matan, and how does he keep finding his way into the daily lives of so many celebrities?

Who is the Bill Clinton Kid?

Despite being a clearly well-traveled person, Matan Even is just 15 years old, being born in 2007. Although he rose to fame from his stunt at the Game Awards, he’s been crashing events for publicity for a lot longer than that.

Even’s first media appearance was an interview with InfoWars in 2019, where he discussed the protests in Hong Kong. He also made an appearance at Blizzcon that same year, and crashed one of the panels there in support of Hong Kong.

While he spends a good amount of time inserting himself in viral moments, Even also streams on Twitch, playing Minecraft and Elden Ring, the game whose creator he interrupted at the Game Awards.

During his streams Even often discusses US politics and his perspective on them.

How does Matan Even keep finding celebrities?

Many speculate that Matan Even is an “IRL stream sniper”, which means he watches streams of influencers and celebrities, and then predicts where they are going to be. This has been particularly effective for finding IRL streamers, such as Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed.