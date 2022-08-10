Former GTA lead to show new game Everywhere at Gamescom 2022

Former Rockstar Games President and GTA lead Leslie Benzies will appear at Gamescom 2022 to showcase his new game, Everywhere.

Benzies left his role at Rockstar North in 2016, then sued the company for unpaid royalties worth $150 million. The legal dispute lasted for several years, finally coming to a close in 2019 courtesy of a confidential agreement.

Unsurprisingly, the industry veteran didn’t depart the world of video games for good. Along with two other ex-Rockstar developers – Matthew Smith and Colin Entwistle – Benzies is producing a new game, Everywhere, at Build a Rocket Boy.

The public has seen little of the project outside of concept art. However, Benzies insists it will contain an unrestrictive open world with cooperative features.

Ex-GTA lead to debut Everywhere game during Gamescom 2022

Gamescom 2022 kicks off later this month in Cologne, Germany on August 23. As details about exhibitors begin to surface, the official Gamescom website has confirmed that one company, in particular, will be in attendance.

Build a Boy Rocket is set to appear as an exhibitor in some capacity. Notably, the studio plans to bring Everywhere along for the ride, as well.

How much of the game Benzies and Co. will show is not yet known. Still, it constitutes a project that fans of open-world titles will most certainly want to keep their eye on.

This isn’t the first time a former Grand Theft Auto developer has gone on to pursue a more ambitious GTA-like endeavor.

Many will recall that series co-creator David Jones produced the original Crackdown with the goal of taking the GTA formula to the next level.

Whether or not Leslie Benzies enjoys more success with Everywhere remains to be seen. Yet, Gamescom 2022 could shed some light on what the crew at Build a Rocket Boy has in store.