Rockstar dev departure hints longtime GTA character might not return in GTA 6

After nearly twenty years of service, the departure of one Rockstar dev may hint at their beloved character’s return in GTA 6.

Since its inception in 1997, the Grand Theft Auto series has introduced players to a myriad of memorable characters in all capacities in-game. Whether it be the big names like protagonist Niko Bellic from GTA 4 or the everlasting meme Lamar Davis from GTA 5, there’s been a character who’s captured players’ hearts.

The beauty of the series is that Rockstar managed to find a healthy blend of introducing new characters while bringing back old favorites. GTA 6 will likely follow that same trajectory, although it remains to be seen.

However, with the departure of one Rockstar developer, it may seem that one recurring favorite may not return this time.

Lazlow Jones’ departure may hint towards his absence in GTA 6

Lazlow Jones and Michael Unsworth left Rockstar Games after nearly 40 years of combined service to the studio. Both have lent their hands to every major Rockstar project in that period, such as Red Dead Redemption II and Max Payne III.

Developers leaving isn’t anything new in the industry, as they seek new opportunities to create. In this case, both devs have left to join Absurd Ventures, founded by Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser.

However, Lazlow Jones’ departure is quite the twist, as he voiced a fictionalized version of himself in-game. Jeffrey Crawford “Lazlow” Jones is a talk show host who first appeared in GTA 3 and has become a staple in every title since then.

Jones departed from Rockstar in 2020 and given GTA 6 was but a “whisper” back then, it’s almost likely his in-game character won’t appear. We won’t find out until GTA 6 releases, but there’s still some time before that happens.