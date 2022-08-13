Easy GTA Online money glitch doubles the payout for delivery jobs

There’s no escaping how important cash is in GTA Online so anytime a free money glitch pops up in the game players run to it like a wellspring in the desert. This one involves the car delivery service and is quite easy to pull off.

There have been a wealth of ways to earn free money in GTA Online over the years. From the infamous car duplication glitch to tricking the game into allowing a character to skip big parts of heists, it seems like a new method pops up every week.

This version is also technically a dupe glitch but it works much differently than the standard version that’s been popular for much of 2022. Instead of creating a new car to sell off, you simply allow an NPC to double your workload.

Quick GTA Online money glitch gives players free money

All you need to do this time is to start a customer delivery from the Auto Shop. When you’re in the car menu and choose whether you or a staff member will deliver it, choose to deliver it yourself but immediately scroll down and spam the option to have your worker deliver it afterward.

If it works, you’ll see the notification that someone else is going to deliver the car, but you’ll also be spawned inside of it as well. This means your money will be effectively doubled for the time spent getting from the Auto Shop to the dropoff.

While the cash won’t be a world-changing amount for one attempt, this glitch is infinitely repeatable, so you’ll be able to take advantage of it as many times as you’d like.

Since big money-earners like the Cayo Perico Heist have been nerfed in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack update, smaller glitches like this can make a huge difference in anyone’s cash flow and might just keep you treading water if you’re not sure what the next big move might be.