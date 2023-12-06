Eager GTA 6 fan makes their girlfriend sign legal agreement to let them play at release

A Grand Theft Auto 6 fan has made their significant other sign a “legal” agreement that allows them to play the new title for one week at launch.

For many, it feels like forever ago since GTA 5 was announced to the world before its 2013 launch. A decade ago, nobody would’ve expected it would take so long for Rockstar to release the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, never mind announcing it.

Finally, on December 4, 2023, fans got their long-awaited first look at the title after the trailer was leaked online ahead of schedule — forcing Rockstar to scramble and release it officially themselves.

The trailer revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will arrive sometime in 2025. The targeted release window left many impatient players frustrated. However, one fan has made their girlfriend sign an agreement that’ll let them play “undisturbed” when the game releases.

GTA 6 fan makes their girlfriend sign agreement to let them play

In a TikTok posted by user ‘kyleptr’, the GTA 6 fan ensured they’ll be able to play the long-awaited title when it finally releases in 2025. “I’ve just written a relationship agreement that says I can play GTA 6 for a full week on release,” they explained.

The TikTok user read out the terms and agreements to his significant other, which states that they must “leave the boyfriend alone for one week” after the release of GTA 6. These conditions are to allow the fan to “fully immerse himself in playing the game.”

“The girlfriend will not disturb or interrupt the boyfriend while he’s playing the game,” the agreement reads.

The agreement also ensures that the player will still hold up his end of chores in their home, such as cleaning, cooking, and other “essential tasks”, although notes there will be limited time for “personal care activities” such as showering, to which the conditions state that the significant other must agree to not complain about personal hygiene.

Not only that but if on the chance that player hasn’t completed Grand Theft Auto 6 by the end of the one week, there’s an extension clause with “relaxed rules.”

Surprisingly, the TikToker’s significant other agreed to all the terms and conditions, leaving many users in the replies stunned.

Some joked that they need a copy of the agreement themselves, which is currently being sold with all the money going towards buying presents for a children’s hospital over the festive period.