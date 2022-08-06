Genshin ImpactGenshin Impact

Genshin Impact streamer completes the game’s hardest achievement 150 times in one stream

Alec Mullins. Last updated: Aug 06, 2022
Jean fighting in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact’s star system is a measure of how well a player performs in a given Domain and Spiral Abyss is as hard as they come.

Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss is an unforgiving Domain that forces players into bringing very specific lineups to the fight if they even want to stand a chance at clearing it.

It’s so difficult that social media is full of threads of players complaining that they don’t even know where to get it started when it comes to finishing their first runs of it. That’s what makes Twitch streamer Heavenly’s achievement so special.

Genshin Impact streamer 36-stars Spiral Abyss 150 times in one stream

The event happened over four days, with the ambitious streamer claiming that he only slept four hours on both of the first two days.

“The longest & biggest Genshin Impact event to date,” they said. “I’ll never forget this day. What a legendary stream.”

It took 84 hours to complete, marking what is currently believed to be the fastest that anyone has ever cleared this many accounts.

The variety of lineups also elevates the difficulty of the challenge. Not having any control over the characters that are ready to go into the Domain makes it far more difficult to pull this off.

After all the attention though, Heavenly believes the record won’t hang around long. “While I’m the first person to do this, I’m sure I won’t be the last. I’m positive someone out there will eventually attempt to replicate this feat with better time but just know that I wasn’t actively trying to speedrun until the final 10 accounts.”

At the end of the day, this is still an achievement worth celebrating no matter how long the record holds.

