Genshin Impact players think these 5-star characters would make perfect Dark Souls & Elden Ring bosses

Genshin Impact players believe these two 5-star characters would make great bosses in Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

Genshin Impact is home to some pretty tough boss fights. From fiery favorites like La Signora to the nightmarish two-phase fight of Scaramouche, HoYoverse is certainly familiar with creating some very memorable big bads.

With every major content update adding new enemies to the game, there are certainly a lot of units to choose from. However, the Genshin Impact Reddit community believes that these two 5-star characters would make perfect additions to Dark Souls and Elden Ring.

The most requested addition was Childe (Tartaglia), the eleventh member of the Fatui Harbingers. “Childe or Arlecchino. The small fast ones are always harder than the giant ones,” wrote one player. “Azdaha would just be sticking to that booty like 90% of Souls bosses. Childe would be the one that makes you break your controller.”

Not only is Childe incredibly skilled with the ways of the sword, but he is also capable of bombarding players with the ranged attacks from his Hydro-infused bow. When you combine this with his summonable Hydro whale, you have a recipe for an incredibly tricky fight.

Following close behind Childe was none other than Inazuma’s leader, Raiden Shogun. This Electro swordmaster has one of the deadliest boss fights in Genshin Impact, which is largely down to her speed and AoE Electro hits.

“Raiden would be horrible because her attacks are actually really hard to read due to the void-cutting FX and the way she teleports around between each hit,” noted one Genshin player. “Radagon already proved how hard the latter is for Souls players to deal with.”

While the community agreed that both Childe and Raiden are the two best options for Dark Souls and Elden Ring bosses, players also believe that Stormterror Dvalin would follow a familiar FromSoftware theme.

“So the giant dragon (Stormterror Dvalin) is the easiest boss, and the human-sized one[s] are the hardest. Sounds like a Soulslike game alright,” joked another commenter.