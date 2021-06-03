Genshin Impact fans stunned as clone game The Legend of Neverland releases - Dexerto

MiHoYo’s action role-playing game, Genshin Impact continues to be extremely popular around the world. However, a new game called The Legend of Neverland aims to capitalise on their success.

Upon its initial reveal, Genshin Impact was met with a lot of stalwart criticism from both the public and the wider media. Many fans of the Legend of Zelda series instantly drew parallels to Breath of the Wild and miHoYo’s game. While Genshin Impact may have been inspired by Nintendo’s critically acclaimed title, the ARPG’s overall gameplay is completely different from Link’s own adventure. In fact, anyone who has played or even watched any streams will know how dissimilar both titles are from one another.

However, the same can’t be said about The Legend of Neverland – a new mobile MMORPG that looks strikingly similar to the colorful world of Teyvat. Not only does it utilize the same battle system and art design, but there are also a number of other mechanics that appear to have an alarming resemblance to miHoYo’s acclaimed gacha title.

Gesnhin Impact clone releases on mobile

The Legend of Neverland was published by Korean developers, GameArk Global. According to the game’s official page, players can freely switch between characters at any time, combining their attacks and abilities. If that wasn’t enough, there also appears to be a small fairy companion who looks to be inspired by Paimon – Genshin Impact’s loud-mouthed mascot.

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, Daniel Ahmad posted his findings on Twitter where he stated that The Legend of Neverland “uses the same art, font, designs and other mechanics used in Genshin. Even the ads play into the Genshin Impact aspect with almost 1:1 recreation.”

New Genshin Impact clone just dropped pic.twitter.com/wwias90kQz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 3, 2021

Daniel also pointed out how one of the characters from The Legend of Neverland has a striking resemblance to that of Genshin Impact’s Pyro character, Amber. He also found that areas from Genshin Impact’s Mondstadt region even appeared in the mobile game’s promotional artwork.

Whether miHoYo will take action on this new title remains to be seen, but it certainly won’t be the first time a mobile game has attempted to make a clone of a popular title. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.