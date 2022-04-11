Asmongold blown away by Genshin Impact’s popularity over Final Fantasy XIV

Asmongold was blown away by how popular Genshin Impact is compared to Final Fantasy XIV, and after tweeting about it to test the waters, he hinted he might stream it sometime soon.

Asmon is no stranger to hopping from one game to the next. He’s dabbled in everything from Final Fantasy XIV, Lost Ark, and New World to World of Warcraft. It comes down to what he’s feeling at any given time.

However, one game he hasn’t tried yet is Genshin Impact. In August 2021, he said it looked like a “good game” but didn’t want to play it because of all the “bullsh*t” it included — likely referring to microtransactions.

That might change in the near future, though. After being blown away with how popular it is over others on social media, including Final Fantasy XIV and World of Warcraft, he hinted that he might try it.

“Genshin Impact had 11,000 tweets and 2.7 million retweets,” he said during a recent stream. “Final Fantasy XIV had 10,000 tweets and 1.2 million retweets. So, Genshin Impact has almost twice as many tweets. Actually, not almost. It has more than double!”

“Is Genshin Impact really that powerful? Like, is it really that big on Twitter? I did not even understand this. Holy sh*t! Should I make a tweet about it to test out and see how popular it’s going to be? You know what, I’m going to do that right now.”

Asmon tweeted the title alone, and it gained traction almost instantly. He couldn’t believe his eyes. “It’s been two seconds it’s got 47 likes. It’s been five seconds it’s got 200 likes. What? What is this? 800 likes? Oh my god!”

The Genshin Impact tweet ended up clearing 12,000 likes. Asmon was so impressed, he’s now considering trying it. “The power of Genshin Impact? Yeah, maybe we’ll have to try this game out. We’ll see what happens.”

Asmon didn’t say when it will happen. He’ll likely return to Final Fantasy XIV first after taking a break first. However, there’s a good chance it’ll happen sometime after, and if it does, it’ll be a huge draw on Twitch.

As for whether he’ll like it, there’s only one way to find out. Though given his stance on microtransactions in Lost Ark, there’s a good chance it’ll dampen his enjoyment of Genshin Impact to a degree.