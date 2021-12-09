Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9.

Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.

A statement posted to her Instagram story on December 9 reads: “With great sorrow unfortunately we need to announce that our dear friend and angel passed away this evening 8/12/2021. We would like to extend our condolences to her friends, family, and fans. This will be a hard time for us all and all we can do is keep her memory alive. We love you Kika and miss you more than words can explain.”

While the cause of death is not confirmed, the Instagram post also urges readers to take action if they’re having suicidal thoughts. It reads: “If you are having suicidal thoughts or suffering from depression please speak to someone you are not alone.”

K1KA officially passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).