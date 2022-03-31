Tributes paid to AJ Crimson: Beauty influencer dies aged 27

Make-up artist and beauty entrepreneur AJ Crimson has died, age 27. The celebrated businessman was known for his work with celebrities and brands, as well as a popular figure in the beauty industry and on Instagram.

Founder of AJ Crimson Beauty, Crimson’s products and work featured in numerous TV shows and fashion magazines, including Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, Esquire and more.

Some of his celebrity work included the likes of Fergie, Christina Milian, Estelle, Amerie, and Hilary Duff. On the AJ Crimson Beauty website, he is described as “a beauty industry rock star, entrepreneur, a self-taught celebrity makeup artist, and beauty & lifestyle expert.”

Through his work in the industry, Detroit-native AJ Crimson also built up a substantial social media following, primarily on Instagram, with over 100,000 followers.

Tributes paid to AJ Crimson

After news was shared across social media of Crimson’s passing, comments flooded in from fans and colleagues.

The Makeup Show said “A bright light has gone out. We just spoke today about his keynote for @themakeupshow NYC. AJ Crimson you made this makeup family, industry and world a better place with your talent and authenticity. It will never be the same.”

On his latest Instagram post, showing off one of the brand’s new products, a brush collection, the comments are now filled with mourning fans and many colleagues in the Beauty industry.

Tym Wallace, a hair technician, wrote “I just can’t believe this man…. Love you AJ!!!”

“Wow. I can’t believe this. Rest In Peace my beautiful friend. You will be missed.” Beaty influencer takishahair said.

Photographer and fellow celebrity makeup artist D’Andre Michael wrote, “You did well and had soo sooo much more to accomplish. We’re gonna miss you dearly and honor and keep your legacy alive… spread your wings angel.”

The cause of death has not been officially confirmed.