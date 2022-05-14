New York mass shooter livestreamed attack on Twitch

A gunman who killed at least 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, reportedly streamed the attack live on Twitch while it was happening.

After posting an online manifesto proclaiming he was a white supremacist, a shooter opened fire on a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Upon arriving, police found victims inside and outside of the store, according to a report by BNO News. While the exact amount of victims is unknown, reports at the time of writing indicate at least 10 people lost their lives, with at least 3 more injured.

Additionally, the shooter apparently streamed the entire attack on Twitch, as well.

Mass shooting streamed live on Twitch

This scumbag piece of fucking trash shot a bunch of people in my area and streamed the whole thing on twitch. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 14, 2022

The attack on May 14 was allegedly streamed live on Twitch, according to various reports, with graphic images, including one woman being shot in the head as she walked outside the store.

“This scumbag piece of f***ing trash shot a bunch of people in my area and streamed the whole thing on twitch,” YouTuber Keemstar tweeted shortly after the attack.

Additionally, a number of screenshots and clips were posted to Twitter following the attack. Out of respect for the victims, Dexerto will not be naming the suspect, their channel, or sharing any of the clips or video of the shooting.

BREAKING: The death toll has risen to 10 in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. https://t.co/N08wAwjwNc — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2022

The gunman was reportedly taken into custody by authorities, with a Facebook live stream showing a man in camouflage being led away in handcuffs by police.