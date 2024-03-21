Grab Japanese Pokemon TCG Shiny Treasures ex Booster Box for less at Walmart 

If you can’t get enough Pokemon TCG Pladean Fates, or the Japanese equivalent known as Shiny Treasures ex, be sure to grab this amazing Booster Box deal from Walmart today.

Pokemon TCG fans hoping to add to their collection are in for quite a treat, as Walmart is currently listing the Pokemon TCG Shiny Treasures ex Booster Box from Japan for over 15% discount, bringing the impressive product down to just $67.48, from the previous price of $86.88.

The popular Pokemon TCG Shiny Treasures ex release has been a huge hit in Japan, and in Western markets, many of the featured cards made it into the release known as Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates.

Article continues after ad

Some of the cards have already reached wildly huge prices, including the Shiny SIR Tera Dark-Type Charizard, and the incredibly popular Shiny Mew.

While many collectors aren’t fussed about their cards being in the English language, many believe the print quality of Japanese cards to be much higher, so while rare cards are popular in any language, often the Japanese versions become the holy grail of a set.

Article continues after ad

So if you’ve always fancied adding some Shiny Pokemon to your collection, and have been concerned about importing, this deal from Walmart is a great place to start. Or, you can save yourself the trouble of importing, and grab yourself some English language cards from Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates as well.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.