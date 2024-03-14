Pokemon TCG Deluxe Battle Decks hit clearance at Best Buy

You Get 30% off the complete 60-card Pokemon TCG: Deluxe Battle Deck on clearance at Best Buy for a limited time.

Pokemon TCG duelists ready to take their skills up a notch can now save $6 on the complete 60-card Deluxe Battle Deck, on clearance at Best Buy. With challenging strategies and additional power cards, these ready-made decks offer a step up for experienced players both online and around the table.

Inside each Deluxe Battle Deck box, you will find everything needed to stage heated Pokemon battles on the spot. The pre-constructed 60-card deck makes complex moves and combinations accessible with Pokemons team-tailored for synergy. Three eye-catching foil cards add elite monster firepower.

A comprehensive strategy sheet details how to approach combat with the fully loaded deck. Items like a playmat with field zones, damage counters, a large metallic coin, and condition markers keep gameplay smooth. You can even access a code card to battle the exact card-for-card deck digitally.

Save big on Pokemon – Trading Card Game: Deluxe Battle Deck

best buy

While Best Buy’s selection is random, Deluxe Battle Decks center on forces like Meowscarada and Quaquaval ex to anchor your card squads. Each deck contains a competitive mixture of Pokemon, Trainer, and Energy cards to cover every combat situation.

Take the next step as a formidable Pokemon Trading Card Game challenger, now with Deluxe Battle Decks 30% off the regular $19.99 price at Best Buy.

