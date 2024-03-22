Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces prices slashed on release day

Excited to rip your first pack of Temporal Forces Pokemon cards? You’ll be pleased to know that some key items have already been discounted at Walmart.

Temporal Forces has just hit the Pokemon community and it seems to be going down pretty well with fans so far – for the most part, anyway. If you’re excited about opening some cards from this set, you will be happy to know that some items have already been discounted on the Walmart website.

Notably, one of the heavy hitters in the Walmart line-up is the Booster Box Display. This huge product comes with 36 Booster Displays and it’s received an almost $30 discount, making it much more affordable than usual. If you’re a collector, this could be a worthwhile investment.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller and more affordable, the Booster Bundle has also received a discount on the Walmart website – taking it from $28.96 to $21.99.

If you’ve never picked up a Booster Bundle before, they come with 6 Booster Packs. It’s a great way to see a good chunk of a set without picking up an expensive item like an Elite Trainer Box, and they can be a lot of fun to open as well. The box they come in can be handy for storing bulk cards, too.

All in all, Temporal Forces is looking like a very fun set so far. There are some huge pulls that could end up being collector’s items, like Bianca’s Devotion (209/162) and Iron Leaves ex (203/162). Make sure to keep an eye on our summary of the most expensive cards so you know which ones to sleeve.

