Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: How to unlock secret packs

Knowing how to unlock Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs is incredibly important, particularly for players who wish to get their hands on some powerful cards.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs contain a variety of iconic cards from across Konami’s popular TCG game. Not only do these boosters packs enable you to fill out your collection, but they can also help you secure powerful monsters and trap cards that will increase your competitive win rate.

As a result, knowing how to unlock Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs should be a top priority for any avid Duelist. After all, sometimes believing in the heart of the cards isn’t enough to gain a victory over your fellow collectors.

Whether you’re a veteran Duelist looking to create the most powerful decks or a newcomer looking for more cards, here’s how to get your hands on secret packs.

How to unlock Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs

In order to unlock secret packs, you’ll need to first obtain Super Rare (SR) or Ultra Rare (UR) cards from the game’s booster packs. A key for that secret pack is then awarded to the player, which can then be used to open the pack.

Keys can also be obtained from completing missions in the game’s story mode. It may not be the quickest way to unlock secret packs, but with a little extra time, it can be a great way to earn some free cards.

Sadly, these secret packs aren’t free, with 100 Gems needed to purchase each one. It’s also important to note that once you have a key for a secret pack, you only have 24-hours to unlock it. So it’s worth keeping some gems in reserve in case you find the pack you really want.

What are Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel secret packs?

Secret packs are virtual booster packs that give players the opportunity to obtain cards for a specific deck or that follow a certain theme. As you play through the game, you’ll naturally acquire Gems, which can then be used to unlock secret packs, giving you access to new and powerful cards.

You can also spend real cash to acquire the gems, too.

For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide to avoiding a cross-save conundrum, as well as all we know about the mobile version.