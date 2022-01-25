Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel mobile: Everything we know about iOS & Android versions

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel has proven to be a popular way to connect with the long-running card game on console and PC, but what about iOS and Android? Here’s everything we know about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel mobile.

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel snuck out of the shadow realm on January 18, and it’s proving very popular, offering fans of the original TCG a more focused card-battler.

Arguably the purest form of the legendary card game ever released digitally, it also supports cross-play between all platforms, as well as cross-save (with some caveats) so that users can take their card collection (and dueling record) anywhere.

There’s one glaring omission, though, and that’s Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel on mobile. Here’s all we know about the iOS and Android versions.

Is Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel coming to mobile?

Good news, duelists – while we’re still waiting to get our hands on it, we do know that Master Duel will definitely come to iOS and Android devices in the coming months.

That’s because those platforms were specifically mentioned when Master Duel was first revealed, and the franchise has history on mobile platforms. Duel Links remains popular, for example, with that game offering a faster-paced Yu-Gi-Oh mobile experience.

Then there’s the potential for an iPadOS or tablet-centric version. Because Master Duel is so full of detail, including card descriptions, we’re hoping a tablet port would make things more legible.

Is there a Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel iOS or Android release date?

At present, we don’t yet have a release date for the mobile version of Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, either for iOS or Android.

There’s always the potential for a beta version to arrive, usually through Android, but for the time being, you’ll need to play on your PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.

When we do hear more about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel on iOS or Android, we’ll update this page, but if it just appears on your app store of choice then we hope you enjoy it – just be sure to check our guide on avoiding a cross-progression snafu.