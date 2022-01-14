Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel: Release date, trailer, cards & everything we know

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel will see the anime franchise return to its roots with the closest recreation of the card game ever seen. Here’s all we know about the new release.
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise has been around since 1999 in Japan, and has spawned anime, movies, and video games that are all inspired by the core card game. Still, hardcore fans have been begging Konami for a more traditional digital version of the card game, encompassing as many cards as possible and translating the core rules.
Thankfully, those prayers have been answered: Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel takes the base card game and turns it into an intricately detailed, gorgeous new video game version. Unlike prior digital installments, Master Duel isn’t inspired by the anime. While many cards will be familiar from the tales of Yugi, Joey et al, here it’s all about the battles.
Advertisement
Here’s everything we know about Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel.
Contents
- Release date and platforms
- Is Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel free-to-play?
- Card list
- Modes
- Trailers
- PC requirements
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel release date & platforms
Master Duel was expected in Winter 2021, which technically means it could arrive any time before March 2022. Given that we’re into the new year now, we’re hoping for news soon.
While we don’t know when we can play, we do know it’ll be on the following platforms:
- iOS
- Android
- Nintendo Switch
- PC (via Steam)
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox One
- Xbox Series X|S
Is Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel free-to-play?
Good news for those that believe in the heart of the cards – Master Duel won’t cost you a penny to jump into.
While we don’t yet know how card packs will be monetized, you’ll be able to jump in at absolutely no cost.
Advertisement
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel card list
While we don’t yet have a full card list, the game’s official site has the following to say:
“Players will be able to unlock more than 10,000 cards* in Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. They’ll be able to gain access to an incredible library of beloved Monsters, powerful Spells, cunning Traps and more, spanning more than two decades of Dueling history.”
We do know that cards like Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes White Dragon, and Exodia the Forbidden One will be included.
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel modes
While Master Duel will include matchmade battles and Friend Duels, players will be able to spectate their friends’ games, too.
Advertisement
Perhaps most excitingly, Solo Mode will include Scenario Missions that reveal the backstory behind cards and deck types. So while you may not be learning about the anime’s cast of characters, you’ll be able to learn more about the cards themselves.
- Read more: Everything we know about Elden Ring
New players can also expect a tutorial to help teach them the ropes, as well as deeper lessons in Duel Strategy which cover things like positions and Fusion Summons.
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel trailers
Check out the latest trailer below, highlighting the amount of deckbuilding potential there is in Master Duel.
You can check out the original teaser trailer below, too.
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel PC requirements
If you opt to play on PC, the game doesn’t have the most demanding requirements.
Advertisement
Minimum spec:
- OS: Windows 10 Home (64bit) latest revision
- CPU: Intel Core i5-7300U
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- GPU: Intel(R) HD Graphics 620
- Resolution: 1280 x 720
- Storage: 16GB or above
Recommended spec:
- OS: Windows 10 Home (64bit) latest revision
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9400F
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Storage: 16GB or above
For more on upcoming releases, be sure to check out our guides for the following: