Shotguns are terrible in XDefiant and that’s a good thing

Shotguns in XDefiant are woefully underpowered, needing multiple shots to kill enemies at close range. But while some players are calling for buffs to the weapon class, I think that’s an overreaction.

Shotguns in FPS multiplayer games have a history of balance issues. The short-ranged weapon class can easily become incredibly overpowered with just a few buffs, eliminating enemies in one shot from far away or taking down multiple enemies easily thanks to a high fire rate.

As examples, think about the pump shotgun from Fortnite, the entire shotgun arsenal from Black Ops 2, or even the Akimbo Model 1887s from the classic MW2 days. Shotguns can ruin competitive shooters.

However, in XDefiant, the class of weapons is almost useless.

In my experience, it is difficult to consistently get kills with all three shotguns -, the M870, AA-12, and Double Barrel – unless I am breathing on my opponent.

This appears to be a consistent experience for other players, with videos often cropping up on the XDefiant subreddit of players getting hit markers instead of kills when shooting opponents. Attachments can help mitigate this issue, but good luck grinding to unlock them while getting only a few kills each match.

Ubisoft

Shotguns seem to require some level of finesse to master. Players need to stand still and scope in to get a tight bullet spread for maximum damage with some level of accuracy, and they need to be well within their range to get a one-shot kill.

Still, while the player base is calling for the weapon class to get a massive buff to help them match the utility of the Marksmen and Sniper Rifles, I think they should stay the way they are: useless.

XDefiant has been defined so far by its movement mechanics. Players can bunny hop, strafe mid-air and slide around to avoid bullets and get around cover. This gives everyone a shot at winning a gunfight, even if their aim isn’t the best.

Now, imagine what the game would look like if shotguns become one-shot kill machines, taking down anyone even if only a few pellets graze their player model. Or, if they become how Snipers are now and kill enemies with ease from almost any distance without requiring the precision that somewhat balances Sniper Rifles.

I believe this would kill some of the best parts of XDefiant by making movement less important. Gunfights are fun when both players are jumping around trying to land as many headshots as possible, not when it becomes about who can slide in close the fastest.

Ubisoft

Shotguns should have their time in the spotlight, consistently outperforming other weapons at point-blank range, but they shouldn’t be the star of the show.

If Ubisoft does choose to buff the weapon class, I shudder to think how players will use them on small maps like Arena and Showtime. Both battlefields could become a shotgun player’s paradise, which quickly becomes infuriating.

The weapon class needs some adjustments to make them consistent, which will probably happen when Ubisoft fixes hit registration. There’s a good chance Shotguns will gradually improve as the game’s servers get upgraded. Regardless, I think a straight-up buff is unnecessary.

Shotguns in XDefiant should stay terrible, and every other weapon class should outperform them to keep the game fun and balanced.