Xbox Series X|S stock: When will Xbox consoles be available?

The Xbox Series X|S stock issues continue, but demand is still soaring. Microsoft is struggling to maintain availability as the consoles remain elusively hard to buy.

Microsoft’s latest round of consoles launched at a challenging time. As a result of the global health crisis, supply chains have been disrupted and there remains a shortage of parts.

This has caused continual Xbox Series X|S stock issues, and fans hoping for light at the end of the tunnel.

When will Xbox consoles be in stock?

The stock issues are likely to continue into 2022, as Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed supply issues are not going away anytime soon. Spencer was recently interviewed by The Wrap and admitted he believes the problems will persist beyond 2021 and throughout 2022 as the industry recovers.

Spencer confirmed that part of the issue is the global chip shortage, but there are also supply and manufacturing problems when it comes to graphic cards and other parts. Sony’s PS5 has also been impacted by the stock issues as have other industries such as car manufacturers.

Xbox responds to Series X|S stock issues

In his interview with The Wrap, Spencer said, “I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem. When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process.”

He went on to say comment on the future of the shortage saying, “I think, regretfully, it’s going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year.”

GPU for Xbox shortages

Graphics card manufacturer Nvidia has said it expects the GPU stock issues to go on for the “vast majority” of 2022. While the Xbox Series X uses a custom AMD Radeon RDNA 2 graphics card, the supply chain and manufacturing concerns apply to all companies who rely on the same parts to build their components.

As has happened throughout 2021, pockets of stock are likely to appear between now and the end of the Xbox Series X shortages. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as and when this happens and should any future updates change the present situation.