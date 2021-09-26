All PS5 exclusives: From Deathloop to God of War

With the PlayStation 5 being released for over a year now, there’s a lot of you who are still pondering if Sony’s list of PS5 exclusives is worth the price of the next-gen console.

It feels like an eternity since the console war discussion first began between Xbox and PlayStation, and both sides have been making strides in the last year with the release of the Series X|S and the PlayStation 5, respectively.

The latter has been touted as the better of the two consoles, but the Xbox is still home to major exclusives such as Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

However, if you’re in the market for a PS5, or already have one, there are some fantastic games that can only be played on this console, and we’re going to run over all of the currently released ones and some games fans should look forward to.

Current PS5 exclusives

Sony has always been noted for delivering some of the market’s best exclusives, and this dates back to the early days of gaming, with titles such as Ratchet and Clank, Jak and Daxter, and Sly Cooper.

Now, with the PS5 having thrived in its first year of release, they recently announced a flurry of new titles that’ll be coming to the console, which add to the growing list of exclusives already on the table.

Keep in mind, that if you own a PlayStation 5, you’re able to play all PS4 games you may already own, expanding your library of games even further.

Here’s all the current playable PlayStation 5 exclusives:

Astro’s Playroom

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

Returnal

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Deathloop

Season

Godfall

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

That’s quite a list of titles that Sony has already released for the console, and this is only the beginning of the PS5’s library, as many more are releasing within the next year or so.

Upcoming PS5 exclusives

While the above list of currently playable games is nothing to scoff at, there are some games releasing within the next couple of months that’ll keep fans on their toes. With major releases planned, this is the prime time to jump into Sony’s multiverse, as you won’t be bored with your PS5.

Below is a list of all the upcoming PS5 exclusives, along with when fans can expect them to release.

God of War: Ragnarok 2022

Gran Turismo 7 March 4, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West February 18, 2022

Marvel’s Wolverine TBD

Spider-Man 2 TBD

Knights of the Old Republic Remake TBD

Little Devil Inside 2021

Forspoken 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo TBD



While there’s a ton of games to look forward to, if you’re searching for more information surrounding some of the upcoming PS5 exclusives, we’ve got everything you need to know about them down below.

God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Horizon Forbidden West | Forspoken | Gran Turismo 7 | KOTR Remake