Xbox fans criticize new controller policy amid FGC & accessibility backlash

Following the announcement that Microsoft will block unofficial accessories on Xbox consoles, gamers are voicing their concerns that the policy will negatively impact the fighting game community and accessibility.

Microsoft has announced that, as of November 12, 2023, Xbox will no longer support unauthorized third-party accessories. This new policy is already having an effect, as players have reported Xbox error 0x82d60002 popping up when plugging in an unofficial controller.

The company hasn’t provided any specific reasons for the crackdown, though many speculate it has to do with cheating devices and third-party devices that may wind up bricking the console.

While there are plenty criticizing the controversial new policy, some gamers have voiced specific concerns that the policy will have a huge negative impact on parts of the Xbox community.

Microsoft

Accessibility advocates & competitive fighting game players criticize Xbox’s new policy

On top of those criticizing the move for not being consumer-friendly, others have discussed how the decision will impact the fighting game community and gamers with disabilities.

Fighting game streamer Maximilian Dood called the policy “a death sentence for local fighting game events that run on Xbox.” He specifically calls out the impact on Brook Gaming converters, which are widely used to make older controllers compatible with newer consoles.

Accessibility advocate Steve Saylor also weighed in on how Xbox’s new policy will impact gamers with disabilities. Many, particularly those with limited mobility, rely on highly customized adaptive controllers with various external devices like switches, buttons, and joysticks that allow them to play.

It’s likely Xbox’s new policy will impact such setups, blocking unofficial accessories that some gamers rely on.

While it’s not fully clear how the new accessory policy will impact adaptive controllers, especially post-November 12, it’s a pretty big misstep and a surprising one given Xbox’s reputation for being ahead of the curve on accessibility.

Xbox has offered an official Adaptive Controller for over five years now – something PlayStation has revealed but has yet to release – and has long been praised for emphasizing inclusiveness and accessibility. It even aired an Accessibility Showcase last year with Saylor as its host.

Reports do suggest that Microsoft intends to expand its program to approve more third-party controllers, particularly wireless ones. This could indicate a push to expand what third-party products are approved, particularly when it comes to devices that are safe to use and not meant to give any player an unfair advantage.

Still, regardless of Xbox’s intentions here, it’s understandable why so many players would be concerned about the future of things like fight sticks and accessibility in the wake of the new controller policy.