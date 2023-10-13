Sony’s Access controller is getting addons from Logitech

The new Sony PlayStation Access Controller will open the world of gaming to a whole new batch of people, and Logitech is along for the ride.

Wherever a video game might be, Logitech is not far behind. The company has just had its latest refresh of gaming hardware and is now joining forces with Sony. Logitech will provide third-party add-ons for Sony’s new PlayStation Access controller, expanding its toolset.

The Access controller is Sony’s competition to Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive controller, allowing for differently abled people to play games in their own way. Sony’s offering features a ring of hot-swappable buttons and a joystick, with ports for additional accessories and options.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Logitech will provide Sony and PlayStation owners with an Adaptive Gaming Kit, which includes the following:

2 Large Buttons

2 Small Buttons

2 Variable Triggers

2 Light Touch Buttons

Rigid hook and loop Game Board

2 Label sheets

Hook and loop attachment stickers

Hook and loop ties

It’s not the first time Logitech has done this, as a similar – if not the same – kit is available for the Xbox. It appears the main difference is the labels for controller inputs, so we suspect that they’re interchangeable.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Logitech and Sony join forces to expand Access controller on PlayStation

The Adaptive Gaming Kit will cost $79.99 when it launches, but as of right now, there’s no definitive date attached. Logitech has simply listed the Sony collaboration as “coming soon”. We suspect it’ll launch alongside the controller itself on December 6th, however.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Both Microsoft and Sony have taken accessibility incredibly seriously in the last few years. Most major Sony releases come with excellent options, with multiple disabled players impressing the wider communities with how they navigate worlds like The Last of Us.

Microsoft’s latest major game, Forza Motorsport, immediately brings the options up as you set the game up.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.