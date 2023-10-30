Microsoft to block unofficial controllers: Xbox error 0x82d60002 explained

Microsoft has communicated that it will block unofficial third-party controllers from November 12, affecting Brook converters, third-party accessories, and more.

From November 12, 2023, Microsoft will be blocking unauthorized third-party controllers from being used on Xbox consoles. Microsoft is advising affected users to return the accessory and instead choose from a list of authorized products listed on its website.

This change will affect a number of third-party products, including commonly-used Brook adapters used by the fighting game community, in addition to cheat devices used by players in first-person shooters. As of the time of writing, only one third-party wireless controller is officially licensed, the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra. This change locks out players from using previously compatible tech.

Xbox error 0x82d60002 explained

The era of giving Player 2 unauthorized controllers may be at an end for Xbox users, as Microsoft has taken a firm stand on the subject of third-party controllers. The latest console build for Xbox (OS version 10.0.25398.2266) shows users who plug in unauthorized controllers and accessories “Error 0x82d60002” along with a notification of the date that their accessory will cease to function.

The full error message reads: “A connected accessory is not authorized. Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023.“

The message continues: “For help returning it, check with the store it came from or contact the manufacturer. To see authorized accessories, go to www.xbox.com/accessories. (0x82d60002).”

Gaming Accessory provider Brook Gaming is one of the affected brands and responded with an Issue Update on Twitter/X.

Brook Gaming

The company indicated that several products were affected by the new update, including the Wingman XB 2 converter and XB Fighting Board, with other devices such as the UFB fighting boards and steering wheel adaptors. Brook Gaming apologized for the inconvenience to its end-users and said they are committed to finding a solution for the issue, and that its engineering team is currently investigating.

Windows Central indicated that the update might be due to Microsoft’s expansion of its program for third-party wireless Xbox controllers. Most third-party devices for Xbox are presently wired. This could mean that we see more third-party wireless options come to market in the near future.

Microsoft has yet to release a statement on this issue.