Funko launches brand new Deadpool figure based on fan favorite comic issue

Funko has unveiled its newest vinyl bobblehead figure, bringing the iconic Marvel character Deadpool to life in a fairly unique way.

The latest addition to the ever-growing Marvel Funko lineup is this brand-new Deadpool figure. It’s based on his appearance in Deadpool: World’s Greatest Comic Magazine’s first issue, bringing an excellent new look to Funko’s version of the Merc with a Mouth.

His classic black and red suit pops against the background image of himself on the cover of Marvel Comics’ Deadpool: World’s Greatest Comic Magazine #1. This creates the illusion that he has emerged from the very pages of the comic book.

True to Funko Pop! style, the figure has an oversized head and stout, cute styling. It stands at approximately 3.85 inches tall, making it the perfect size for displaying among other collectibles without taking up too much room.

New Deadpool Funko is based on classic comic cover

Funko

It comes packaged securely inside an acrylic display case, keeping the figure protected in pristine, collectible condition.

As an exclusive variant, this new comic cover version of Deadpool is a must-have addition for fans of the antihero. It offers collectors a chance to own a unique Funko Pop! figure that celebrates one of Marvel Comics’ most popular characters.

With his signature sense of humor and irreverence captured in vinyl form, Deadpool is sure to make a fun and lively addition to any Marvel collection.

