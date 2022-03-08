WWE 2K22 Review in Progress – Sports Entertainment just became fun again

The turbulent and tumultuous times of 2K20 look to be a distant memory as our early time with WWE 2K22 has proved to be a successful one, and WWE may once again have a wrestling game it can be proud of.

It’s hard to forget just how catastrophic the release of WWE 2K20 was. Glitches, bugs, issues, awful character models, and shocking graphics only began to scratch the surface of its problems.

However, the slate has been wiped clean, and our initial impressions of WWE 2K22 are very positive ones. An improved combat system, returning game modes, and a stellar-looking product are all good signs that the series is back on track.

WWE 2K22 – Key details

Price : $59.99 / £49.99

: $59.99 / £49.99 Developer : Visual Concepts

: Visual Concepts Release date : March 8, 2022

: March 8, 2022 Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & PC

WWE 2K22 trailer

Refined fighting

The game’s main source of fun lies with its actual wrestling mechanics. Thanks to a complete overhaul and reinvention of its core principles, WWE 2K22’s gameplay is up there in terms of the best it’s ever been. New combo attacks make strikes and attacks feel rewarding as pulling off a quick three or four-strike combination is satisfying.

Grapples and moves all feel nicely integrated and, for the most part, don’t feel like contrived animations lumped together. Developers Visual Concepts have certainly gone back to the drawing board and it does feel like there’s a certain ebb and flow you’d get in a real WWE match.

It’s still not all perfect though. Reversing grapples or dodging strikes are on two different buttons, making it less likely you’ll be stuck in a reversal loop cycle but also making it a little trickier to nail. We’re sure it’ll take time to adjust, but it’s worth remembering.

Still, a terrific presentation makes up for this as the atmosphere and sleek production of a match can keep you immersed throughout.

A multitude of modes

You should never get bored with WWE 2K22 as there’s tons of stuff to do, although it’s not always fleshed out, fantastical content like you’d hope for.

This year’s Showcase mode centers around the world’s most famous luchador — Rey Mysterio. Anyone who knows Rey’s career will find a lot to appreciate here and enjoy seeing his costumes for each match added with a real sense of authenticity.

But it also feels quite lacking as lots of Rey’s solid early-career material is missing and some of his later entries feel a bit unnecessary and there to bolster its numbers.

Also, there’s a lot to love about MyGM which has been the talk of the town as the much-requested mode has finally returned. We’ll dive into it more with our complete review, but we will say that there’s a lot of depth and enjoyment to be had playing it, but some missteps make the mode feel undercooked and make us question its potential longevity.

Add in the usual thrills and spills of MyRise, the game’s typical career mode, MyFaction, Universe Mode, and general exhibition matches and online multiplayer, fans of the franchise definitely won’t feel shortchanged in the content department.

There is a lot to love about WWE 2K22, and once we’ve had a bit more hands-on time with it, we’ll be able to deliver a concrete verdict on its key areas.

It’ll be interesting to see if the gameplay holds up, if any pesky technical hiccups surface, and how deep the game’s main modes really are.