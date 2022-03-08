Logan Paul reveals biggest concern about the future of the metaverse

Logan Paul has revealed his biggest concern about the future as we shift towards spending more time in the metaverse, saying that it could end up “dangerously invasive.”

The metaverse is something a lot of people are talking about as the future of society. Digital, online worlds where people are already spending millions on virtual land, it’s still somewhat of an unknown entity to the masses.

That said, many people believe that down the line, we’ll be spending more time in the metaverse than in the real world.

Regardless of whether this actually happens or not remains to be seen, but YouTube sensation Logan Paul has explained why it could actually be incredibly dangerous.

Logan took to Twitter to explain his concerns, referring to the potential of the metaverse being “a subtle hacking of the mind.”

“If we think data collection & algorithmic targeting is dangerously invasive now, just wait until we’re all in the metaverse and they can track how long your eyes are looking at each pixel to decide what content & material you’re fed,” he said. “It’s going to be a subtle hacking of the mind.”

He continued: “Makes me hopeful that the metaverse we choose to spend our time in will be that of true decentralization & there will be digital laws to protect us from major corporations trying to look inside our brains.”

Logan’s concerns definitely make sense, too. With the metaverse so undefined right now, we don’t know how exactly companies might look to advertise to users, especially with all the data that will be given to them.

He’s also increasingly involved in the metaverse himself. He’s got heavy crypto investments and has opened up about his expansive NFT portfolio, and how much it has earned him.

Hopefully, if we do end up spending a lot of time in the metaverse in the future, Logan Paul’s concerns are unfounded.