Wolfenstein 3: Bethesda’s confirmation, next chapter for BJ Blazkowicz, everything we know

Although Wolfenstein 3 is certainly in active development, details surrounding the third installment have remained scarce in recent years. While it’s early days yet, here’s a rundown on everything we know thus far about the next chapter in the B.J. Blazkowicz story.

Wolfenstein: The New Order revolutionized the iconic FPS franchise when it hit store shelves in 2014. Through its gritty but often quirky tone, the alternate history plot made B.J. Blazkowicz into a true war hero for a new generation of gamers.

What followed was a sequel in The New Colossus in 2017, before a divisive co-op spinoff Youngblood in 2019. However, in the years that have since passed, the popular series has gone silent. Beyond confirmation of a proper, third mainline entry, little else has been revealed about Wolfenstein 3.

So while it’s early days yet, let’s take a look at everything we know thus far about Wolfenstein 3 ahead of its eventual release.

Contents

Bethesda It’s been six years since the last mainline Wolfenstein title came out.

Does Wolfenstein 3 have a release date yet?

At this stage, Wolfenstein 3 does not have a clear release date just yet. Although the project has seemingly been in the works for a number of years already, perhaps as early as 2019 following the launch of Youngblood, silence surrounding the game indicates it’s still a ways off.

“Absolutely we’re making a Wolfenstein 3,” Pete Hines said back in 2018. Beyond that confirmation, however, little else has been said publicly about the game ever since.

Currently, there’s no telling when we should expect to see the third entry. It could be a surprise launch in 2024, or fans may be kept waiting through 2025 and beyond. We’ll just have to wait and see when all the right pieces fall into place and Bethesda tells us more.

Do we know what platforms Wolfenstein 3 will release on?

Due to the lack of concrete details on the third entry, there’s currently no telling what platforms we might see Wolfenstein 3 on at launch. However, if we had to wager a guess, it seems most likely Wolfenstein 3 will be current-gen only, releasing across PS5, Xbox Series S | X, and PC.

Given previous-gen hardware limitations, and the fact this third entry could still be a few years off, there’s every chance developers have made the call to leave outdated systems behind.

As always, we’ll keep you up to speed right here as any further details emerge on specific platforms for Wolfenstein 3.

Wolfenstein 3 is in active development alongside Indiana Jones

One thing we do know for certain, is that Machine Games, the studio behind the latest Wolfenstein revamp, is currently hard at work on a yet untitled Indiana Jones game for Bethesda.

This separate project was made official back in 2021 but has also remained tightly under wraps ever since. As a result, there’s really no telling which project is further along and which is being prioritized by the Swedish development team.

If Indiana Jones is set to come out first, this could push Wolfenstein 3 even further back on the calendar. And given the former doesn’t yet have a concrete release date, it wouldn’t be wise for B.J. Blazkowicz fans to hold their breath.

What do we know about the plot of Wolfenstein 3?

The Wolfenstein series could go in a number of directions for this third entry. On one hand, we could follow Blazkowicz in the years that followed The New Colossus, dealing with the fallout of his revolutionary actions at the end of the previous mainline title.

However, on the other hand, we also saw Youngblood push the series forward 20 years, as we played as his daughters Jessie and Zofia. So a third entry could just as well integrate these characters into the fold as we continue forward in the 1980s.

Bethesda While Youngblood may not sit well with some players, it’s still a canonical entry in the franchise.

Without a clear direction revealed to fans, it’s unclear exactly what we can expect from the next full release in the Wolfenstein series. But rest assured, we’ll be seeing the Blazkowicz family taking down oppressive dictators again just like usual.

Be sure to check back here as we’ll keep you updated on all the latest details surrounding Wolfenstein 3.