How the Spirit system works in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty uses many different systems in conjunction with one another, and one that stands out is the Spirit mechanic. To fully understand it in Wo Long and how to make the most of it, we’ve whipped up a quick and easy guide for you.

Mastering Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty goes far beyond just being abler to conquer its deep deflection and Critical Blow mechanics, you also need to understand other important concepts such as Morale and Spirit.

Spirit can both make your life absolute bliss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but also equally miserable if you don’t understand how it works. Boss battles will become a chore, and even normal enemies in regular combat will quickly end you in the game.

So, to help you fully grasp the intricacies of Wo Long’s Spirit system, let’s quickly run through it with you.

Team Ninja

What is Spirit in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Spirit essentially determines how aggressive and defensive you can be during a battle scenario. There will be a meter in the middle of the screen that can either fill up left, which will be negative or fill up to the right, which will be positive.

Certain attacks and abilities you can use require Spirit, so if your meter is too negative, then you will not only not be able to use them, but you might not be able to deflect incoming attacks either – leaving yourself exposed.

But if it’s positive, then you will be able to use a wider variety of attacks, including some far more powerful attacks that can end fights quicker.

Spirit attacks in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

If you are able to build up enough Spirit and get the bar looking a healthy positive blue color, then you will be eligible to use a Spirit attack – requiring a press of Triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox.

Be warned though, it’s not just you who has a Spirit meter, bosses will also possess one. However, if you are able to bring down Spirit attacks on bosses, then this will actually reduce their Spirit gauge, and filling this up is vital as it will allow you to inflict a ton of damage once it is filled.

Not only that, but a positive Spirit gauge will also charge up your Martial Arts attacks and make them even more powerful than their regular forms.

Team Ninja

How to increase Spirit in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Each time you successfully attack an enemy, you will earn positive Spirit, and this is probably the main way you will earn Spirit and positively fill up the meter. Another way to accumulate Spirit is to successfully deflect regular attacks, and you can earn far more for deflecting Critical Blows.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty complements very aggressive playstyles and rewards players who adopt this mentality. The quicker you earn Spirit, the faster and more frequently you can use regular Spirit attacks, Wizardry abilities, and utilize Martial Arts techniques.

How to lose Spirit in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Such is the ever-changing dynamic in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you can lose Spirit as quickly as you can gain it and this will happen if you take damage or use your special attacks and abilities too regularly.

The beauty of Wo Long’s combat system is that you have to be able to think on your feet in the middle of an intense battle. If you rely too heavily on Wizardry and Martial Arts to dish out the damage, then you’re going to max out the negative side of your Spirit meter and prevent yourself from being able to withstand enemy attacks.

If you’re not able to deflect enemy strikes, or you just stand there with your guard up, then your meter is also going to suffer. The tide of battle can change in a heartbeat, so to avoid losing Spirit, you need to manage your abilities wisely, keep on top of the enemy’s moveset, and make sure you’re the aggressor!

Once you nail Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s Spirit feature, then you’ll be locked in and ready to fight any battle. If you also want some extra content to check out about the game, we have more below:

