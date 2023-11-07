Will Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections have crossplay?

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections is arriving this November and it’s a big celebration of the beloved anime franchise, but before you jump into battle you may want to know if the game has crossplay support.

The latest installment in the beloved Naruto Storm franchise, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections is to be released on November 17, 2023, coinciding with the anime’s 20th anniversary, which is shaping up to be a huge celebration for fans.

Storm Connections will have the largest roster in the series so far with over 130 characters to choose from — including some new faces, an exciting new story mode, and of course, plenty of arena-fighting action for players to get stuck into.

If you’re planning to pick up the game at the same time as your friends, you might be wondering if it has crossplay support. After all, being able to match up against other players no matter the platform is convenient.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about crossplay in Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections.

Bandai Namco Naruto x Boruto Storm Connections will feature a brand new story to experience.

Will Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections have crossplay?

Yes, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections will have crossplay support at launch.

This means that you can match up against your friends no matter what platform you’re using. With the game being available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, this is great news for those who want to play with friends on different devices.

Not only will crossplay be included in Storm Connections online modes, but players on current-gen consoles will also have the option to adjust online matchmaking by blocking last-gen players from their selection pool.

As the game is set to be locked at 30FPS for last-gen consoles, this is a handy option for those on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X who want to experience the smoothest possible gameplay at 60FPS during online battles.

That’s everything you need to know about crossplay in Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections! While you’re here, why not check out our pre-order bonuses guide for the game?

