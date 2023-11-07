Naruto x Boruto Ultlimate Storm Connections is set to release this November but will the fighting game include couch co-op? Here’s everything we know about whether or not you can play the latest Storm game locally with friends.

The next installment in the Naruto Storm series is arriving on November 17, 2023, and it’s going to include the biggest roster yet with over 130 ninjas to play as, including some brand-new characters. Fans will also be able to enjoy a new story mode that aims to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved anime franchise.

Online multiplayer has always been a huge part of the Naruto arena fighter experience but if you’re planning to play Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections with friends, you may be curious to know if it will include couch co-op. Being able to enjoy a game with your friends in the same room is always a fun time after all!

So, here’s everything you need to know about couch co-op in the game.

Bandai Namco The latest Naruto game will be a celebration of the franchise.

Will Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections have couch co-op?

Yes, Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections will feature couch co-op.

Like the previous entries in the Storm series, players will be able to play locally with a friend using the game’s ‘Free Battle’ mode. Once you enter the mode and choose your characters and the stage you want to fight in, you’ll be able to battle it out locally. It’s important to note that the feature has only supported 1v1 matches in the past so it’s very likely to be the same in the upcoming release.

In past entries, players also had to progress slightly in the game’s story before the free battle mode became available to select on the main menu so you may have to play through a main mission or two before you can enjoy couch co-op versus battles with a friend.

That's everything you need to know about couch co-op in Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Storm Connections!