Where to pre-order LEGO Natural History Museum set

Pre-orders for the LEGO Natural History Museum are open through the official LEGO store, with plans to ship very soon.

LEGO likes to flaunt their architectural prowess as often as possible, whether licensed tie-in sets or replicas of iconic city skylines; they go all in with small nods and details to their targeted locations.

Recently, LEGO has added the LEGO Natural History Museum set to their line of LEGO Icons Modular Buildings Collection. This set is prime material to add to your own personal LEGO city neighborhood.

Where to pre order LEGO Natural History Museum (10326) set

The LEGO Natural History Museum is available for pre-order through the official LEGO store website, with a plan to ship orders from December 1. This will make a perfect gift in time for the upcoming holiday season.

This LEGO set costs $299.99, contains 4,014 pieces, and seven minifigures, including the museum curator, a troublesome pooch, visitors, staff, and a window washer.

The LEGO Natual History Museum also features a beautiful cherry blossom tree outside, a rooftop writing nook, and a not-so-subtle nod to Indiana Jones in the fossil section of the museum. Artifacts do belong in the museum after all.

The LEGO brachiosaurus skeleton is so tall that its head reaches above the upper floor when housed inside the museum. Head out over the nearby balcony for a closer look at its skull.

A set such as this will make a great gift for any adult LEGO fan this holiday season. Younger LEGO enthusiasts may want to look for something more age appropirate.

Pre-order the LEGO Natural History Museum today from the LEGO store and they’ll have your set ready to ship by December 1, just in time for Christmas.