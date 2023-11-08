LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest UCS selling for historic lowest-ever price

Amazon is offering a great deal on the LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest UCS, you’ll be happy to bring this one in warm or cold.

LEGO and Disney alike are seeing great success in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets, offering massive, intricate builds for fans both new and old.

Collecting moments from the saga of classic films and new shows in the Star Wars universe on Disney+, these LEGO sets aren’t ones you’ll want to miss out on, much less so when they’re on sale.

Amazon are offering 20% off of the LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest UCS, bringing the price down from $599.99 to $479.99.

To get specific, that’s a fantastic saving of $120. That’s a deal worth taking advantage of when 6,187 pieces of modern Star Wars history are on the line. LEGO Star Wars UCS sets rarely go on sale for a price this good, so it’d be wise to take advantage of this deal Amazon is offering.

The LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest UCS set contains 4 minifigures: The Mandalorian, Din Djarin himself, Grogu, aka baby Yoda, The Mythrol prisoner, and Kuiil riding a mighty Blurgg.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Though the Razor Crest may not survive The Mandalorian’s adventures, Din Djarin’s new ride, the Mandalorian Starfighter (which is at an all-time low price), lets him and Grogu fly in speed and style.

LEGO sets like these make perfect gifts for adult LEGO fans, on the other hand, younger LEGO enthusiasts may want to start smaller.

While it makes a great display piece, there’s a surprising amount of playability. The inside opens from the main rear and side ramps, leading into the cargo hold for The Mythrol to be held alongside other bounties frozen in carbonite.

The cockpit opens from above to put Mando in the driver’s seat with Grogu sitting shotgun or have them standing dramatically on the boarding ramp. The sheer potential for the LEGO Star Wars Razor Crest UCS set makes this set a must-have for Star Wars fans.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.