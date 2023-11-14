Where to pre-order LEGO Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter

Here’s where you can pre-order the giant flying insect that is the LEGO Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter.

LEGO takes their head out of the sands of Arrakis with the fantastic LEGO Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter set, adding another great set to their LEGO Icons line. Let’s dig around a bit and find where to pre-order this set. Just watch out for sandworms.

The LEGO Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter (10327) is available for pre-order now with a planned release date of February 1, 2024.

How to pre-order LEGO Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter set

LEGO

Pre-ordering the LEGO Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter set through the official LEGO store will earn you rewards points, if you’re a member of the LEGO Insider program. These points can access specific rewards or save them up to earn a significant discount on your next purchase.

This set rivals some of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series of sets with its scale, mechanism, and minifigure integration. Any LEGO fan knows that’s a bold claim that should not be said lightly.

Amazon is offering a pre-order price guarantee to meet LEGO’s official price on the LEGO Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter set.

The LEGO Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter contains 1,369 pieces and eight minifigures, including Paul Atreides, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, Duncan Idaho, Lady Jessica, Liet Kynes, and Baron Harkonnens in his humorously long gown.

The wings are fully retractable and possess a flapping mechanism to replicate the action seen in the Dune (2021) film. A build this complex is only recommended for adult LEGO fans, so younger LEGO enthusiasts will need to look elsewhere for their fix for bricks.

In other LEGO news, Black Friday LEGO deals have officially begun from several retailers!

