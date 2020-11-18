 When is Football Manager 21 out on Xbox? FM 21 console release date - Dexerto
When is Football Manager 21 out on Xbox? FM 21 console release date

Published: 18/Nov/2020 12:23

by Jacob Hale
Football Manager 21 Xbox Edition release date
Sports Interactive

Football Manager 2021

Football Manager continues to be one of the biggest football games in the world, and FM 21 is giving fans a multitude of new ways to play and lead their team to glory. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S release date.

If you’re looking for an immersive, detailed managerial experience, Football Manager has always been the go-to. It really lets you take the reins over every aspect of managing a club, with far more depth than something like a FIFA career mode could offer.

That said, for a few years now, FM has been limited to PC, Mac, and mobile — but that’s all about to change.

Here’s what we know about FM21 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Football Manager 21 Xbox release date

As per the above tweet, there’s not long to wait to get your hands on FM21 for the Xbox, with the game slated to launch on Tuesday, December 1.

The game is already available to players, having released on November 10 to those playing on other platforms, but with the launch of the next-generation consoles developer Sports Interactive likely wanted to get things perfected for an Xbox launch.

Will I get a free upgrade if I already bought FM21?

To put it bluntly, no. You are not eligible to receive a free Xbox upgrade of Football Manager 21 if you already own the game on PC or Mac.

Other games and developers have offered free upgrades for games in the same console family — e.g. EA’s Dual Entitlement feature lets players upgrade their copy of FIFA 21 from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, or PS4 to PS5, completely free.

Can I transfer save data?

As FM21 will be using Microsoft’s Play Anywhere technology, players will be able to carry on their hard work on both Xbox and PC and shift between the two.

As such, there will not be any necessity to “transfer” save data — as long as you’re logged into the same account on both iterations, you’ll be good to go.

So, that’s the key info we know about Football Manager 21 on Xbox so far. It’s not long before the game officially arrives on the Microsoft console, so if you’ve held out on buying the game so far and have an Xbox, you might want to consider waiting a little while longer.

It’s worth noting that due to device constraints, the Xbox version of the game won’t be as fleshed out as its PC counterpart — but it should still offer a boatload of fun and a chance to take even the lowliest teams to international glory.

Destiny

World’s First Race in Destiny 2 Beyond Light: Start time, rewards, details

Published: 18/Nov/2020 14:08

by Andrew Highton
character in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Beyond Light’s Deep Stone Crypt raid promises to be an intense affair. The race to be the first team to overcome this struggle will be as fierce as ever. Here’s a quick rundown about the World’s First race in Beyond Light and information on its start time and details.

There’s a certain prestige that comes with a brand new Destiny raid. These multiple hour slogs are pure tests of endurance, skill, and determination. Granted, they don’t have to be done in one sitting, but they do if you want to be the first team to successfully complete it.

As with Garden of Salvation, Crown of Sorrow, Scourge of the Past, and many more, Deep Stone Crypt promises to be just as satisfying. In order to prepare yourselves for the raid and all the delights that come with it, we’ll try and inform you as best as we can.

Here is everything to know about the World’s First race in Beyond Light, including start time and other information.

Deep Stone Crypt Raid

3 players in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
It’s going to be a heated few hours.

As we previously discussed with our article on the Deep Stone Crypt raid, we expect this raid to take 4-6 hours to complete. Teams of 6 will enter the fray with a maxed-out power level in the hope of etching their names into the history books.

But we already know that even if you’ve achieved the max power level of 1250, Bungie will cap it at 1230. It will remain like this for the first 24hrs of the raid’s debut. This is an added challenge for the teams that want to be first. The consensus is that 24hrs is all that will be needed as a team will achieve this.

Also, Artifact power will be DISABLED during the first 24hrs too, so bear that in mind.

When does it start?

Deep Stone Crypt will officially go live on November 21. These are the different times it will go live:

  • 10 AM PT
  • 12 PM CT
  • 1 PM ET
  • 6 PM GMT

With that, it’s worth remembering that you need to be at Power Level 1230, so if you’re planning on taking part in the race, be sure to have hit that by the allotted time.

What will you face?

eramis in destiny 2 beyond light
Bungie
Will the boss be Eramis?

Bungie is being very steadfast in their approach to the raid and isn’t revealing any proper information about what players will be facing. The main rumors circulating are that it will either be a reincarnation of Eramis or one of Ermais’ lieutenants — possibly Aatrax — that Eramis sent to Deep Stone during Beyond Light.

Whomever it is, they’ll surely tie into the Beyond Light story to maintain continuity.

Rewards

destiny 2 raid title belt
Gladd
The fireteam will win personalized championship belts amongst other things.

But what incredible goodies will you win if you beat the raid first? Only a Destiny title belt! Seriously. In addition to the belt, the box it comes with also contains some freebies including an official signed congratulation card from Bungie themselves.

In order to be recognized as the first team, Bungie’s website says the following: “The Fireteam must loot the final chest before returning to orbit or their finish may not be recorded. A team’s official finish will be recorded when they return to Orbit.”

On the other hand, if the World’s First race is something you’re not too keen on, then you’ll be pleased to know that you can still get access to goodies too. Everyone that finishes the raid at any point during the first 24 hours will get an exclusive emblem. For everyone that manages to complete the raid before 9am PT on December 1, you’ll be able to purchase a Europa-ready raid jacket.

Result delayed?

It doesn’t appear that the event will be getting postponed despite things like the Destiny 2: Beyond Light exploit that kills bosses in one hit.

However, Bungie has warned players that the results will be delayed as they have to sift through all of them and ensure there’s been no foul-play. As mentioned previously, the prestige and honor that goes into these historic occasions mean that standards have to be met.

There have previously been allegations of cheating to win the contest, especially with the Leviathan raid.

Congratulations to Redeem For Cheating to World’s First from DestinyTheGame

Hopefully the content runs smoothly and it will be interesting to see which Fireteam comes out as the victor.