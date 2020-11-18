When is Football Manager 21 out on Xbox? FM 21 console release date - Dexerto

Football Manager continues to be one of the biggest football games in the world, and FM 21 is giving fans a multitude of new ways to play and lead their team to glory. Here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S release date.

If you’re looking for an immersive, detailed managerial experience, Football Manager has always been the go-to. It really lets you take the reins over every aspect of managing a club, with far more depth than something like a FIFA career mode could offer.

That said, for a few years now, FM has been limited to PC, Mac, and mobile — but that’s all about to change.

Here’s what we know about FM21 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Football Manager 2021: Xbox Edition 🙌 It’s going to be an exciting season ahead… pic.twitter.com/BE2c6HTqtd — Football Manager (@FootballManager) November 18, 2020

Football Manager 21 Xbox release date

As per the above tweet, there’s not long to wait to get your hands on FM21 for the Xbox, with the game slated to launch on Tuesday, December 1.

The game is already available to players, having released on November 10 to those playing on other platforms, but with the launch of the next-generation consoles developer Sports Interactive likely wanted to get things perfected for an Xbox launch.

Will I get a free upgrade if I already bought FM21?

To put it bluntly, no. You are not eligible to receive a free Xbox upgrade of Football Manager 21 if you already own the game on PC or Mac.

Other games and developers have offered free upgrades for games in the same console family — e.g. EA’s Dual Entitlement feature lets players upgrade their copy of FIFA 21 from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, or PS4 to PS5, completely free.

Can I transfer save data?

As FM21 will be using Microsoft’s Play Anywhere technology, players will be able to carry on their hard work on both Xbox and PC and shift between the two.

As such, there will not be any necessity to “transfer” save data — as long as you’re logged into the same account on both iterations, you’ll be good to go.

So, that’s the key info we know about Football Manager 21 on Xbox so far. It’s not long before the game officially arrives on the Microsoft console, so if you’ve held out on buying the game so far and have an Xbox, you might want to consider waiting a little while longer.

It’s worth noting that due to device constraints, the Xbox version of the game won’t be as fleshed out as its PC counterpart — but it should still offer a boatload of fun and a chance to take even the lowliest teams to international glory.