What is Party Animals and is it coming to consoles? - Dexerto

Party Animals is a brand new party game unexpectedly taking Twitch by storm, gaining traction among popular streamers, and YouTube too. Here’s everything you need to know about what this adorable game is all about, and whether it’ll be heading to consoles any time soon.

2020 has been a year of huge success for the indie gaming world. In early August, brightly colored battle royale Fall Guys surged in popularity. The spike was so unexpected that the servers weren’t prepared for the flood of people desperate to try the game.

Advertisement

Then, Among Us seemingly came out of nowhere and snatched the crown from Fall Guys as the biggest indie game on everyone’s mind.

Party Animals is looking to be in a very similar boat to Fall Guys The developers from Recreate Games have revealed that demand for the game overloaded their third-party servers and crashed the game entirely, reaching 110k concurrent players at its peak.

Advertisement

What is Party Animals?

Party Animals is a physics-based multiplayer game that sees you brawl with your friends in an attempt to hurl them off the side of various different platforms.

With a cast of adorable playable characters including dogs and crocodiles, combined with the game’s ragdoll style, the results are both adorable and hilarious.

The game features multiple modes that each require different strategies, and “various unique maps” where the objective is to be the last one standing.

Advertisement

Party Animals was developed by Recreate Games, and the second demo release of the game is available from October 4 9AM PST to October 13 10AM PST, and is available to download via Steam on PC.

Is Party Animals coming to PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch?

With the enormous success of the beta thus far, and the increase in popularity through Twitch and YouTube, the inevitable requests to bring the game to other platforms has started.

Thankfully, the developers have confirmed their console plans. Recreate Games revealed in a July 1 press release that Party Animals will be releasing on consoles alongside the release date for the full PC version in “late 2020.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the developers have not yet confirmed exactly which consoles the game will appear on, though we fully expect both Xbox and PlayStation to be included. As for Nintendo Switch, that might be another matter entirely.

Speaking on their unexpected reach, the developers at Recreate games said “it literally was a case of ‘cute overload’, as the demand exceeded the abilities of our third-party servers, and crashed the game!”

Advertisement

They went on to say that they “never anticipated the game would be so popular that we’d have to work around the clock to fix our servers, but we are not complaining!”

While the second beta of Party Animals is available for a short period of time on Steam, the full game is planned to be released in full in late 2020, supporting both English and Chinese languages.