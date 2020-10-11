 What is Party Animals and is it coming to consoles? - Dexerto
What is Party Animals and is it coming to consoles?

Published: 11/Oct/2020 15:38

by Georgina Smith
Party Animals game header
Recreate Games

Party Animals

Party Animals is a brand new party game unexpectedly taking Twitch by storm, gaining traction among popular streamers, and YouTube too. Here’s everything you need to know about what this adorable game is all about, and whether it’ll be heading to consoles any time soon.

2020 has been a year of huge success for the indie gaming world. In early August, brightly colored battle royale Fall Guys surged in popularity. The spike was so unexpected that the servers weren’t prepared for the flood of people desperate to try the game.

Then, Among Us seemingly came out of nowhere and snatched the crown from Fall Guys as the biggest indie game on everyone’s mind.

Party Animals is looking to be in a very similar boat to Fall Guys The developers from Recreate Games have revealed that demand for the game overloaded their third-party servers and crashed the game entirely, reaching 110k concurrent players at its peak.

Two characters fight in Party Animals
Recreate Games
The game allows you to fight with your friends in the cutest way possible.

What is Party Animals?

Party Animals is a physics-based multiplayer game that sees you brawl with your friends in an attempt to hurl them off the side of various different platforms.

With a cast of adorable playable characters including dogs and crocodiles, combined with the game’s ragdoll style, the results are both adorable and hilarious.

The game features multiple modes that each require different strategies, and “various unique maps” where the objective is to be the last one standing.

Party Animals character selection screen
Recreate Games
The game features a cast of adorable animal characters.

Party Animals was developed by Recreate Games, and the second demo release of the game is available from October 4 9AM PST to October 13 10AM PST, and is available to download via Steam on PC.

Is Party Animals coming to PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch?

With the enormous success of the beta thus far, and the increase in popularity through Twitch and YouTube, the inevitable requests to bring the game to other platforms has started.

Thankfully, the developers have confirmed their console plans. Recreate Games revealed in a July 1 press release that Party Animals will be releasing on consoles alongside the release date for the full PC version in “late 2020.”

Unfortunately, the developers have not yet confirmed exactly which consoles the game will appear on, though we fully expect both Xbox and PlayStation to be included. As for Nintendo Switch, that might be another matter entirely.

Characters fight in game Party Animals
Recreate Games
The popularity of the game has got people excited for console versions of Party Animals.

Speaking on their unexpected reach, the developers at Recreate games said “it literally was a case of ‘cute overload’, as the demand exceeded the abilities of our third-party servers, and crashed the game!”

They went on to say that they “never anticipated the game would be so popular that we’d have to work around the clock to fix our servers, but we are not complaining!”

While the second beta of Party Animals is available for a short period of time on Steam, the full game is planned to be released in full in late 2020, supporting both English and Chinese languages.

FIFA

EA respond to broken FIFA 21 Pro Clubs skill points & player runs

Published: 11/Oct/2020 14:20

by Connor Bennett
Players celebrating in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have responded to major issues with FIFA 21’s Pro Clubs including one that is preventing players from earning skill points at the correct speed. 

As FIFA has evolved over the years, so have some of the most popular modes. FIFA Ultimate Team has done away with things like the collection and tournaments, adding FUT Champs in their place. 

In the case of Pro Clubs, the changes have affected the way you upgrade your player. Previously, you’d have a book of accomplishments to work towards, but that has been replaced by a skill tree. 

To upgrade your pro now, in FIFA 21, you need skill points that are awarded after games at certain moments. However, some players have been experiencing issues. 

Pro Clubs goal being scored in FIFA
EA SPORTS
Pro Clubs lets you play as yourself in FIFA

Players have been reporting that, while their teammates are receiving skill points with regularity, they’re struggling to get them when they’re supposed to.

As a result of many players flagging the issue, EA SPORTS have added it to their new public Trello board and labeled it as being investigated alongside some other problems that players are running into. 

That also includes another Pro Clubs issue where other user-controlled players can instruct others to make directed runs, which can cause issues if you’re through on goals.

Screenshot of EA Sports' trello board
Screenshot via Trello
The issues are a part of the investigating column on Trello.

As of writing, there is no fix for either issue, but with EA actively investigating them, it might not be all that long before a solution is put out as part of an update. This would likely require a download rather than it just being as part of a server side hotfix. 

Players will no doubt be hoping that the skill points issue is addressed quicker than the directed runs problem so that their ratings aren’t left behind in the coming weeks and months as other pros get better and better with each passing game.