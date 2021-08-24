What are Splitgate Ranks? From Bronze to Champion

Ranked Play is all about testing your mettle in the various skill levels of Splitgate. If you want to climb the ladder and assert yourself at the top of the game, here’s what you need to get started.

Splitgate has had a rapid ascension in the world of online multiplayer games over the past weeks, and as a result, more people than ever are flocking to the arena shooter. If you have already crossed the threshold of level 15 and grown tired of stomping lobbies full of first-time players, then it might be time for you to move onto Ranked play.

Here is an in-depth explanation of how it all works.

Splitgate rank explained

The ranking system in Splitgate is easy to understand. If you win, you earn points towards moving up. If you lose, you inch closer to the bottom. There are a few other factors that play a part, but wins and losses should be your primary focus as you get settled into the game.

Splitgate uses an ELO system to properly measure each player’s skill. This means that your performance is being tracked to determine exactly where you belong amongst the ranked hierarchy. You will play five initial placement games to receive a rank, and then you’ll begin the trek to the top of the leaderboards.

What is ELO in Splitgate ranked?

While the ELO system was originally developed to rate Chess players, it has become a staple in competitive shooter games, with titles like Counter-Strike and PUBG using their own modified version of the system.

In the beginning, you will play five placement games to be sorted into your starting rank. This is where the climb really begins. You will start to fight your way forward by winning as many games as you can. While there are some additional factors, your ELO will mostly be determined by wins and losses, so that’s what you should key in on.

What are the different ranks in Splitgate?

Now that you know how to get started, you’ll want to know exactly how each rank breaks down and where your current compares to the rest of the player base. After being sorted into your beginning rank, you’ll have to win enough games to reach the next skill tier.

There are seven tiers in total and here’s how they breakdown

Bronze (Zero to 1,499)

Silver (1,500 to 1,999)

Gold (2,000 to 2,499)

Platinum (2,500 to 2,999)

Diamond (3,000 to 3,499)

Master (3,500 to 3,999)

Champion (4,000+)

While it is possible to place to higher up the list, most players will find themselves somewhere between Bronze-Gold at the beginning, so don’t panic if you feel like you were placed well below where you belong. This is a relatively new ranked system and so many players will be starting their climb for the first time right beside you.

How to gain ELO & rank up in Splitgate.

In order to make progress up the ladder, you may need to reconsider how you’re playing the game. There are a few crucial things that elevate the best Splitgate players above the rest of their competition, and adopting these practices will make life much easier on you.

These range from the basic to the unexpected, but all of them will add up if you apply them consistently to your game.

Use the practice range

If you spend a little time exploring the main menu, you’ll inevitably find the practice range. This is the best place to get hands-on with the weapons that you don’t typically use in an online match. Spending some time shooting at the bots in this area will help get you acquainted with your options.

It’s also an excellent place to warm up your aim before diving into your first match of the day. This might seem silly, but the more shots you take in the practice range, the more comfortable you will be in those early gunfights.

Learn the maps

This may seem like a very simple step, but it’s more important in Splitgate than most games. Power weapons spawn in the same places on the map each game. Simply learning the fastest routes to each spawn can make a huge difference in your contribution to your team.

You should also take some time to learn where the portal walls are around the map. Whether you need to make a fast getaway or you want to get the drop on your opponent, portal positioning is absolutely key to succeeding in each game mode.

Play with a group

As with most FPS games, communication is absolutely crucial in ranked matches. If you’re unsure where to start, try calling out when you pick up a power weapon, like the Sniper Rifle. This allows your teammates to understand the state of the map and what they should expect from the other team. Did you die while carrying the Shotgun? Let your teammates know where it’s down or which enemy picked it up.

If you don’t have any friends who regularly play the game, you could always try the official Discord server. There are typically 200k users online and many of those players are also looking to squad up and win games.

Take a break

Splitgate is a very mentally intensive game and it’s easy to exhaust your brain and your hands from the constant flow of inputs. If you seem like you’re starting to slow down or a string of games seem to not go your way, step away for a while. What you do outside of the game can be more important than your gameplay. Take a walk around the house, get some water, and then decide if it’s worth jumping back into the arena or if you need to take a day off. It’s okay to cut your losses.

There isn’t much more to know about Splitgate’s ranking system. As long as you are warming up in the practice range and communicating with your team, you’ll be on your way to Master before you know it.