VTM Bloodlines 2’s new playable clan are vampire wizards 

The second playable clan revealed for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is Clan Tremere, made up of vampire wizards who use the power of their blood to use magic.

There are few Vampire: The Masquerade clans better suited for being playable in a video game than Clan Tremere, as they’re the closest to a traditional TTRPG character class in how they work due to being one of the few clans with access to magic.

Clan Tremere started out as warlocks who stole the gift of vampirism from other clans. They used their knowledge of magic to master their vitae, creating the power of Blood Sorcery, allowing them to manipulate blood, both their own and that of their enemies.

The developers of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 have revealed Clan Brujah as the first playable clan. Those ultra-violent vampires are excellent melee fighters, so it’s fitting that the next clan can tear people apart from afar.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 features Clan Tremere, who are undead sorcerers wielding blood magic

A new video on the World of Darkness YouTube channel has announced Clan Tremere as the second playable clan in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The trailer shows how Blood Sorcery will work in the game, acting as a multi-use power set.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Blood Sorcery can turn the user’s blood into projectiles, ensuring the protagonist always has access to a ranged weapon. If they get hungry, they can also use Blood Sorcery to steal the blood from others and boil it if they want to be cruel.

It’s unclear how the Tremere Clan Bane (their main weakness) will operate in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. In the tabletop game, their blood, while still addictive, is weaker when it comes to controlling others who drink it. They will likely receive a new weakness in the video game.

Clan Tremere is a natural choice for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as their blood magic fits the video game format well. They have many ranged spells that look cool, especially in a game with violent combat.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has two more playable clans to be revealed. The most likely are the Toreador (art-obsessed vampires who ensnare the minds of others) and the Nosferatu (monstrous vampires who excel at stealth). The remaining clans are set to be revealed before the end of 2023.

